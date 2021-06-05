Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after he threatened to kill his co-workers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after he pulled a loaded gun and threatened to kill his former co-workers.

20 year old Jaylon Oliver was arrested Friday evening on 3 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday, Oliver went into his job at Builders Air of North Florida to ask about his paycheck, he then began threatening 3 people in the shop with a loaded gun.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail and his bond has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital.
One person is dead after a shooting in the Ocala Park Estates
OCALA CEP 6/6/2021
Ocala CEP showcases the now-largest distribution space in Ocala
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs joined together.
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs raised money for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Fund
Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County
Stories to look out for on the Week Ahead 6/6
The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/7