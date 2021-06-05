Gainesville man arrested after he threatened to kill his co-workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after he pulled a loaded gun and threatened to kill his former co-workers.

20 year old Jaylon Oliver was arrested Friday evening on 3 charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday, Oliver went into his job at Builders Air of North Florida to ask about his paycheck, he then began threatening 3 people in the shop with a loaded gun.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail and his bond has not been set at this time.

