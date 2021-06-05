Advertisement

Hundreds honor Bishop James E. McKnight at celebration of life

By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leader of Church of God by Faith Bishop McKnight passed away last weekend and hundreds filled the Phillips Center for his home going ceremony.

Prayer, song and words of remembrance were given to honor a highly respected man who has received many awards as a leader in the Gainesville community.

The celebration of life was just one of three ceremonies held to remember the Bishop.

Bishop McKnight’s son, Jonathan McKnight gave special remarks and said he respected his father more than anyone else.

“No one in this world I respected and honor more than Bishop James McKnight Sr....Regardless of their economic status, regardless of their accolades, God put a hero in our house,” Jonathan McKnight said.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones was one of the many speakers and said bishop McKnight was one of the most selfless men he knew.

“I see a man that did not get up and point I, he was not a selfish man, but he was about the community and he demonstrated it through his actions,” Chief Jones said.

Countywide, June 5, 2021 was recognized as Bishop James E. McKnight Sr. Celebration of Life Day signed into effect by the Alachua County Commission.

