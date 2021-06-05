Lake City hosts Babe Ruth Baseball Rookie Qualifier

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, youth baseball has invaded Lake City.

The Southside Sports Complex in Lake City is hosting a three-day youth baseball tournament, featuring 38 eight-year-old teams from all across the sunshine state.

The teams are all competing in the Babe Ruth Baseball Rookie Qualifier, with hopes of winning the tournament and advancing to the state tournament in Palm Beach Gardens.

The opening round of competition kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday and will run through Sunday.

Statewide, there are a total of 17 districts that participate in the Babe Ruth league.

