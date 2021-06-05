Advertisement

Lake City hosts Babe Ruth Baseball Rookie Qualifier

38 teams compete for a spot in state tournament
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, youth baseball has invaded Lake City.

The Southside Sports Complex in Lake City is hosting a three-day youth baseball tournament, featuring 38 eight-year-old teams from all across the sunshine state.

The teams are all competing in the Babe Ruth Baseball Rookie Qualifier, with hopes of winning the tournament and advancing to the state tournament in Palm Beach Gardens.

The opening round of competition kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday and will run through Sunday.

Statewide, there are a total of 17 districts that participate in the Babe Ruth league.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member says she will stay in her position despite calls for her resignation
Deputies identify remains found June 2 as that of Delia Young.
Human remains found in NW Alachua County identified as Delia Young
Kendaruis Edwards
One Gainesville man is in jail, another at large following robbery
malcom randall va medical center investigation
Federal investigation into Malcom Randall VA Medical Center finds “deficient and mismanaged” care after patient death
Beth McCall resigns from moving out of district.
Marion County School Board Member Beth McCall Resigns

Latest News

Lake City hosting event
Babe Ruth league qualifier
Florida outfielder Jacob Young catches a fly ball for an out on Tennessee's Max Ferguson in the...
Gator baseball team falls in NCAA tournament opener
UF to host three teams in Gainesville Regional
Gator baseball team ready to host NCAA regional
Florida outfielder Jud Fabian (4) hits to deep centerfield during an NCAA baseball game against...
Gator Outfielder Jud Fabian voted a Third Team All-American