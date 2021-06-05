Marion Cultural Alliance fundraises through ‘horse fever’ art collection giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance gave away 3 of their Horse Fever artwork pieces to raise money.

“Critters”, “Home Sweet Home,” and “Sunny Daze” were raffled off for $100 per ticket.

The money helps fund the cultural alliance.

The winners of “Critters” will install their horse at Ocala Downs.

“Home Sweet Home” will be installed at Ocala Preserve.

The winner of “Sunny Daze” has not decided what to do with her horse yet.

