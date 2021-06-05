Advertisement

One man dead, several injured after two vehicles collide in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle crash in Suwannee County left one man dead and several others injured.

State troopers say-just after noon on Friday-an SUV was headed north on 129th road—north of McAlpin.

At the intersection of County Road 252, the vehicle pulled out in front of a pick-up truck.

The vehicles collided, sending the SUV crashing into several trees.

TRENDING STORY: Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County

The 82-year-old driver of the SUV was killed.

The pick-up truck driver was seriously injured and two children suffered minor injuries.

