One man dead, several injured after two vehicles collide in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle crash in Suwannee County left one man dead and several others injured.
State troopers say-just after noon on Friday-an SUV was headed north on 129th road—north of McAlpin.
At the intersection of County Road 252, the vehicle pulled out in front of a pick-up truck.
The vehicles collided, sending the SUV crashing into several trees.
The 82-year-old driver of the SUV was killed.
The pick-up truck driver was seriously injured and two children suffered minor injuries.
