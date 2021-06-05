One man dead, several injured after two vehicles collide in Suwannee County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle crash in Suwannee County left one man dead and several others injured.

State troopers say-just after noon on Friday-an SUV was headed north on 129th road—north of McAlpin.

At the intersection of County Road 252, the vehicle pulled out in front of a pick-up truck.

The vehicles collided, sending the SUV crashing into several trees.

The 82-year-old driver of the SUV was killed.

The pick-up truck driver was seriously injured and two children suffered minor injuries.

