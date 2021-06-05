Advertisement

One person is dead after a shooting in the Ocala Park Estates

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Major crimes detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened at a house just off NW 62nd Pl. in the Ocala Park Estates.

Deputies responded around 3:45 p.m. to the shooting where they located 18-year-old Kobe Bradshaw and noticed he was shot.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Neighbors said they heard multiple rounds of what they thought sounded like an automatic weapon.

We’ll keep you updated when we get more information from sheriff’s deputies.

