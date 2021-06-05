Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs raised money for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Fund

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Motorcycle clubs revved their engines and joined together for a poker run as a part of the Chief Greg Graham legacy fund.

Riders from both the Brick City Punishers and the Copperheads joined together f honor of Chief Graham.

Both clubs are made up of motorcyclists that have law enforcement ties.

Ron Malone a sergeant with the Ocala Police Department said Graham was a great friend.

“It was a great loss to the community and now that we have a chance to bring everybody back and left his name live on and his family’s name live on and continue to contribute to the community that’s why we’re here.”

Graham’s son Mark is a part of the Punishers and said it’s great to raise money for the charities his dad loved.

“It’s an important event to us because it benefits a lot of the charities that were near and dear to him and that he worked hard on like the amnesty program.”

The chair of the Greg Graham legacy fund remembers how Graham was always helping others.

“Greg was a guy that really put everyone first and I think that’s a message that not only our community but our country should remember and Greg demonstrated that,” said Ben Marciano.

They rode to four different locations raising money before ending up at O’Calahan’s to celebrate Chief Graham.

