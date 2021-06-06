Advertisement

Former Gator Chris Rainey attends inaugural Summer Splash event

Rainey auctioned off autographed jersey and signed autographs
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gators football star Chris Rainey understands the responsibility of giving back to the community once you’ve achieved your dream.

Rainey showed up in a black limosine with former Gator players, like Roderick Johnson, and his wife and children to the inaugural Water Wars Summer Splash event at Lincoln middle school.

The 2009 national champion wore an orange shirt with the Florida Gators emblem on it, while carrying a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey - the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He chatted with various fans of all ages, signed autographs, auctioned off his signed Steelers jersey, and even ran a foot race against whoever would challenge him.

Rainey said he showed up to be a positive light in the community. He believes in helping the future generations as much as possible, since not everyone comes from a loving, safe home.

“Some [kids ]be bullied, some don’t have parents in the house, some probably in the streets or whatever,” said former Gators running back Chris Rainey. “You just try and help as many kids as you can and get out that situation or have their own life.”

The event was put on by local organizations who said they were trying to bring the community together to help heal and unite from the turbulence of the previous year.

