Friends of Cuscowilla raise funds to send kids to free camp

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of Cuscowilla welcomed families to Cuscowilla Recreational Center for a day of fun with horses, arts and craft and a great view to raise money to send kids to camp for free.

Vice President of Friends of Cuscowilla Cynthia Holland said she was happy to see kids enjoying the park with new renovations.

“We’re excited that the kids will have the opportunity to come out here,” Holland said. “There will be swimming later on for the kids, families can come out here, they can come out and go fishing, do archery, just all kinds of activities and we are super excited that this park is here for the kids.”

The park, formally known as Camp McConnell was granted over $2 million for renovations and will host more than 400 kids for camp this summer. So, the auction and donations from residents will help send the kids to camp for free.

“This is why we’re here is to actually make enough money for this year and a continuing campership fund,” board member Jim McFarlane said. “So that we can keep the kids in our community to camp. We’ve had a great response from members in our community giving anywhere from very large amounts of money to five dollars.”

All proceeds from this auction go straight to their camp fund and donors were happy to apart of something special.

Micanopy resident Steve Bradshaw donated $100.

“We plan to send our kids here probably next summertime,” Bradshaw said. “Make sure that we do everything we can to help them stay around.”

Holland said the newly renovated park is a perfect addition to the area.

“It’s going to be gem for the county before too long and we just wanted to people to see what it looks like now and have a little of touch of feel of what’s going on,” Holland added.

To donate to their camp fund, click here.

