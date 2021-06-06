Granville bridal expo, fashion show offers everything wedding planning in one place

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Granville Plantation hosted a bridal expo and fashion show with more than 20 vendors.

From caterers, to photographers, and decorations, bridal parties could network and find the perfect fit for every part of their special day.

Wedding dresses were the star with a fashion show every 30 minutes, showing what vendors have to offer.

“It’s been a very difficult time for all of them, you can only have just a handful of people at your wedding our your special event and as we are coming out this will give them the opportunity to look at different things that they can pick and choose from, different facilities, caterers all the parts that go with a wedding,” owner Gail Hodges said.

Attendee Sarah Sonberg said she will be getting married at Granville Plantation and the expo was a perfect one stop shop.

“It’s amazing. It takes a lot of stress out,” Sonberg said. “A lot of the vendors here are people that I’ve already looked at so it’s nice to see them in action. I was really surprised at how many people showed up today and we got here right at the beginning and I was like wow it’s a great turnout so it’s really amazing to kind of get back to a little bit of normalcy.”

Granville Plantation does have a wedding venue.

