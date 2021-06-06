Advertisement

Hunters and Jumpers compete at the Hunt Country Horse Show

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEIRDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse lovers from across Florida were in Lake County for the Hunt Country Horse Show.

This was a two-day event at the Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale.

Florida’s finest hunters and jumpers showed off their skills by jumping over obstacles.

Such as two friends from Jacksonville who have been riding horses since they were little.

First, Morgan Craven who’s the grand champion, finishing with the highest score overall in the division.

“If I’m having a bad day the barn always cheers me up and gets me in the right mind space,” said Craven.

And Ally Portuondo who’s a hunter, winning reserve champion which is the second-highest score in her division.

“I’ve been doing this since I was seven it’s like my passion I’ve always really liked doing this and it’s really fun,” said Portuondo.

The Grand Oak’s Resort will be hosting another Hunt Country Horse show starting June 25-27.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital.
One person is dead after a shooting in the Ocala Park Estates
Oliver went into his job at Builders Air of North Florida to ask about his paycheck, he then...
Gainesville man arrested after he threatened to kill his co-workers
OCALA CEP 6/6/2021
Ocala CEP showcases the now-largest distribution space in Ocala
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs joined together.
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs raised money for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Fund
Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County
Stories to look out for on the Week Ahead 6/6
The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/7