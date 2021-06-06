Hunters and Jumpers compete at the Hunt Country Horse Show

WEIRDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse lovers from across Florida were in Lake County for the Hunt Country Horse Show.

This was a two-day event at the Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale.

Florida’s finest hunters and jumpers showed off their skills by jumping over obstacles.

Such as two friends from Jacksonville who have been riding horses since they were little.

First, Morgan Craven who’s the grand champion, finishing with the highest score overall in the division.

“If I’m having a bad day the barn always cheers me up and gets me in the right mind space,” said Craven.

And Ally Portuondo who’s a hunter, winning reserve champion which is the second-highest score in her division.

“I’ve been doing this since I was seven it’s like my passion I’ve always really liked doing this and it’s really fun,” said Portuondo.

The Grand Oak’s Resort will be hosting another Hunt Country Horse show starting June 25-27.

