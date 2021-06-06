A low-cost pet vaccination clinic helps benefit the Florida International Teaching Zoo

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The Seminole Feed Store in Belleview was the host of a low-cost drive-thru pet vaccination clinic.

To help people afford to get their pets their yearly vaccinations.

With all the benefits going to the Florida International Teaching Zoo.

Veterinarian Mark Wilson said they have been doing this for over 30 years, but when COVID hit they had to try something new.

“We always did them at the feed stores or at the pet stores and it was a walkup situation. Because pets are so important especially during the crisis that we decided to try and do it as a drive-up system.”

Annette Woolley brought her five dogs to get vaccinated and said she’s been coming to Dr. Wilson for the past 14 years.

“He started with my Jack and he’s been taking care of all of my babies he’s done from 6 weeks old. He does their first shots he does their shots every year. we get the rabies, parvo, and distemper.

Wilson said helping the community is a win-win situation.

“Zoos especially are part of a community, veterinarians are part of a community and that’s why we go to the feed stores. We go to the pet stores, we go to grooming shops. We go to places where there are people we know and actually give back to the community too.”

If you need to get your dog or cat vaccinated you can click on the link below for locations and costs.

