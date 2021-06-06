Advertisement

Ocala CEP showcases the now-largest distribution space in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This week marked the ground breaking development of a new logistics space in Ocala. Red Rock Development—the same company that built the current Amazon distribution center—built the city’s largest spec building to date.

In this week’s episode, our friends at the Ocala CEP highlight the building’s capacities and explain why Ocala’s geographical orientation offers investors a logistical advantage over competitors.

The benefit provided by Ocala’s location is such that, in the last three years, Red Rock Development has gone from owning 0 spec buildings in the region to 5 million square feet now—currently in development.

To learn more about the groundbreaking spec building, visit ocalacep.com

