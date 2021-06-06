Race announcer and Gainesville fitness coach beats cancer, writes book on journey

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Race announcer and fitness coach Fitz Koehler was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer early 2019 and battled against the disease for about 16 months. She wrote “My Noisy Cancer Comeback” that highlights the good and the bad of her journey.

She said at the end of 2018, she had a clean mammogram and then found out the unimaginable seven weeks later.

“I found a lump in my breast and it turned out to be stage two breast cancer,” Koehler said.

She believed finding the lump and seeking help early saved her life.

While undergoing chemotherapy she persevered and continued going to races and doing what she loves.

“The fact that I chose to pursue my passions, my career and my kids, it just kept me engaged in life,” Koehler said. “No matter how bad I felt, I rose to the occasion.”

She spent roughly 150 hours on stage during that time.

“It was interesting to stand on stage bald,” Koehler said.

She never saw herself doing that before, but she saw the impact her appearance was having on others.

“The fact that I went wigless and hatless empowered future cancer patients to be able to go forward without shame,” Koehler said.

After surviving her 16-month battle against cancer, she wrote “My Noisy Cancer Comeback” to empower others to be strong and defy the odds.

“It’s a juicy, gory, funny tale of my adventures and misadventures as a cancer patient,” Koehler said.

Helping about 1,000 people either during, after their journey or nurses and doctors who see the process every day get through the unimaginable, while telling her story became a new passion of hers.

“Moving forward, I’ve created something that is assisting others endure their cure and actually find joy in the process,” Koehler said.

She said having a positive outlook on life and finding motivation and the things she loves got her here and now.

“I had cancer and we killed it and it’s gone and I hope other people take the same attitude because they can still enjoy life,” Koehler said.

She hopes to release her second book, a guide called Your Healthy Cancer Comeback within the year.

