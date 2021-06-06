TV20 EXCLUSIVE: D-Day veteran tells his story 77 years after the fact

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Dr. Robert Lanzillotti has lived an incredible life dedicated to education, the military, and his family. Out of his list of accomplishments, he said D-Day was an impactful time that changed his life for the better.

June 6 1944 left thousands dead and even more injured.

The Allied Forces had soldiers cross about 200 yards of a war zone before reaching a protective mountainside. all the while, Axis troops were firing away.

Lanzillotti said this chaotic moment brought about a mixture of emotions.

“There should have been a combination of fear but what I remember was the excitement of the crew,” Lanzillotti said, “The excitement created adrenaline and it was like watching a movie that you were in.”

Although traumatic and deadly for some, there are no D-Day regrets for Lanzillotti.

“Well, I look back on it as saying I really feel fortunate that I participated in an important period in history,” said Lanzillotti, “it’s not for me to urge or recommend people to join the navy, the army, or the air core, but looking back, I value my experience. I think it was one of the more valuable chapters of my life.”

As we know now, D-Day and the attacks following was the beginning of the end of WWII.

The bravery and efforts given by the thousands of soldiers that day will never be forgotten in the eyes of history.

