University of Florida Anthropologist leads Tulsa Race Massacre Forensic Investigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This June marked a century since the Tulsa Race Massacre and with the help of a University of Florida anthropologist, the truth of what happened to “Black Wall Street” is being uncovered.

“It needs to be a public investigation that affects not just people of color but the United States,” said Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield. She’s the lead anthropologist who launched the forensic investigation with the city of Tulsa to find human remains from the 1921 massacre in the Greenwood community.

The first step was to recover the remains of documented victims. With 20 coffins so far, her team works to examine the bones to decide if the person could have died as a result of violence during that time.

“The documentation indicates that 18 adults and 1 infant were buried on June 2 but we also know that at least one body was recovered on June 5 so we don’t know what happened in that area between the second and the fifth,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “So we also don’t know how many additional…yeah there’s still some uncertainty.”

Doctor Stubblefield’s work is twofold: she hopes leading this investigation encourages more people of color to be anthropologists but also wants her results to leave a lasting impact.

“I foresee a little bit of difficulty coming just from the sheer knowledge of how much trauma these individuals experienced because the bare facts of that will be exposed by my investigation but I hope taking that knowledge will let the city of Tulsa achieve more awareness that its leadership, its current leadership Mayor Bynum’s office, he’s the mayor of all of Tulsa, not [just] white Tulsa.”

