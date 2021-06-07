The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/7

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of Commissioners and school board members both have big decisions to make in the coming days.

Alachua County Commissioners consider using millions to purchase a church in High Springs.

On Tuesday, commissioners will discuss spending $3.3 million to purchase Fellowship Baptist Church in High Springs and turn it into a resource center.

The $3 million plus-tag doesn’t include necessary renovations and staff’s recommendation is to not go through with a motion to purchase.

Tuesday will also bring Alachua County School Board members together to discuss the superintendent’s district reorganization plan.

Superintendent Carlee Simon released her district plan on thursday which sparked some controversy after some employee contracts were not renewed.

Board members meet at 11 a.m. to discuss.

Wednesday marks the start of the 3 day OBS June sale.

The sale starts at 10:30 on Wednesday and lasts until Friday.

Online bidding is available for the June two-year-olds and horses of racing age.

A celebration of life for former Newberry Mayor Freddie Warmack starts at Thursday evening at the park named in his honor.

Hosted by 100 black men of greater Florida Gainesville, and the city of Newberry, people will gather to share stories and memories of the former mayor.

Warmack will also be posthumously inaugurated into the 100 black men Gainesville chapter.

