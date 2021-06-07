Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/7

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of Commissioners and school board members both have big decisions to make in the coming days.

Alachua County Commissioners consider using millions to purchase a church in High Springs.

On Tuesday, commissioners will discuss spending $3.3 million to purchase Fellowship Baptist Church in High Springs and turn it into a resource center.

The $3 million plus-tag doesn’t include necessary renovations and staff’s recommendation is to not go through with a motion to purchase.

Tuesday will also bring Alachua County School Board members together to discuss the superintendent’s district reorganization plan.

Superintendent Carlee Simon released her district plan on thursday which sparked some controversy after some employee contracts were not renewed.

TRENDING STORY: EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district

Board members meet at 11 a.m. to discuss.

Wednesday marks the start of the 3 day OBS June sale.

The sale starts at 10:30 on Wednesday and lasts until Friday.

Online bidding is available for the June two-year-olds and horses of racing age.

A celebration of life for former Newberry Mayor Freddie Warmack starts at Thursday evening at the park named in his honor.

Hosted by 100 black men of greater Florida Gainesville, and the city of Newberry, people will gather to share stories and memories of the former mayor.

Warmack will also be posthumously inaugurated into the 100 black men Gainesville chapter.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital.
One person is dead after a shooting in the Ocala Park Estates
Oliver went into his job at Builders Air of North Florida to ask about his paycheck, he then...
Gainesville man arrested after he threatened to kill his co-workers
OCALA CEP 6/6/2021
Ocala CEP showcases the now-largest distribution space in Ocala
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs joined together.
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs raised money for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Fund
Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County