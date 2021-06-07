Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can find signs help wanted signs in the windows of almost any business you enter or pass. Many places are even offering incentives just to get employees into the door for an interview.

Other businesses are having to change their hours to make up for the lack of employees. Bleubird Wings & Chicken Company Owner Ronnie Patel said he has to close his doors on Sundays until he can get more help.

“We’ve put up applications and been able to get like two people in for an interview in the past four weeks,” said Patel.

While this is a trend happening all across North Central Florida, VP of Economic Development at the Greater Gainesville Chamber Staci Bertrand said there are more than 11,000 jobs available in Alachua County, which is about 8,000 more compared to earlier this year.

“There’s a balance we need to find where companies are still posting jobs and community members are on the hunt for jobs,” said Bertrand. “We really need to see an increase in the number of people looking for jobs.”

With close to 6,000 people willing and able to work, she said the unemployment rate in Alachua County currently sits at around 4%, but she expects that to decrease as unemployment benefits will soon come to an end.

“A lot of those funds were truly needed in our community during the pandemic and as we come out of the pandemic we do anticipate there will be another major transition as people go back to work and our businesses are really excited to see that happen,” said Bertrand.

There are several resources available for businesses seeking employees and Floridians seeking jobs:

