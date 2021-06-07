Advertisement

Worker shortage worsens: 11,000+ jobs available in Alachua County

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can find signs help wanted signs in the windows of almost any business you enter or pass. Many places are even offering incentives just to get employees into the door for an interview.

Other businesses are having to change their hours to make up for the lack of employees. Bleubird Wings & Chicken Company Owner Ronnie Patel said he has to close his doors on Sundays until he can get more help.

“We’ve put up applications and been able to get like two people in for an interview in the past four weeks,” said Patel.

RELATED STORY: Worker shortage inspires NCFL businesses to offer incentives for new hires

While this is a trend happening all across North Central Florida, VP of Economic Development at the Greater Gainesville Chamber Staci Bertrand said there are more than 11,000 jobs available in Alachua County, which is about 8,000 more compared to earlier this year.

“There’s a balance we need to find where companies are still posting jobs and community members are on the hunt for jobs,” said Bertrand. “We really need to see an increase in the number of people looking for jobs.”

With close to 6,000 people willing and able to work, she said the unemployment rate in Alachua County currently sits at around 4%, but she expects that to decrease as unemployment benefits will soon come to an end.

“A lot of those funds were truly needed in our community during the pandemic and as we come out of the pandemic we do anticipate there will be another major transition as people go back to work and our businesses are really excited to see that happen,” said Bertrand.

There are several resources available for businesses seeking employees and Floridians seeking jobs:

CareerSource North Central Florida

Employ Florida

StartGNV

Greater Gainesville Chamber

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital.
One person is dead after a shooting in the Ocala Park Estates
Oliver went into his job at Builders Air of North Florida to ask about his paycheck, he then...
Gainesville man arrested after he threatened to kill his co-workers
OCALA CEP 6/6/2021
Ocala CEP showcases the now-largest distribution space in Ocala
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs joined together.
Two law enforcement motorcycle clubs raised money for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Fund
Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Simple Travel Workouts
Stories to look out for on the Week Ahead 6/6
The Week Ahead: Look out for these stories on the week of 6/7