Tee Time Week One: Driving tips with Evan Walker of Hawkstone CC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 Sports is unveiling a new summer series called Tee Time which features a different North Central Florida golf course each Wednesday through the end of August.

The series will be comprised of 12 weeks. Episodes one through four consist of golf tips from club pros. Getting you started this week is Evan Walker of Hawkstone Country Club in Gainesville, who provides insight on how to improve off the tee.

Following four weeks of tips, the series moves on to feature four distinct golf holes in North Central Florida, and in the final four weeks of the feature, series host Chris Pinson will play the club pro for a hole.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.