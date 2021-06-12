Application Day at the College of Central Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First-year college graduates got their first taste of the community college experience in Marion County.

The College of Central Florida, Ocala campus had application day.

The event was outdoors and prospective students had a chance to speak with academic advisors, take a campus tour, and learn more about student life on campus.

All attendees got their $30 application fee waived and two lucky applicants received a $500 scholarship towards their tuition.

Raphel Robinson the director of admissions said he doesn’t want students to worry about tuition.

“Cost is always an issue with students and we give away over $2 million in scholarships every year, but we also have a lot of avenues. we have a great scholarship program working with our cf foundation.”

Saturday’s application was good for summer classes and also the fall semester.

They’ll be having another application day come October.

