Advertisement

Bizarre break-in: Suspect takes shower, caught only in towel

By Renee Santos
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOW VISTA, Calif. (KOVR) – A homeowner says a man broke into his house using a ceramic bunny, took a shower and then walked down the stairs in just a towel.

That’s when Steve Baker grabbed his shotgun and held the intruder at gunpoint until police arrived.

“I pointed the gun at him and said, ‘Stop right there,’” the homeowner said.

Baker’s surveillance cameras captured the start of the bizarre break-in.

“He walked up the stairs to the door – obviously, he saw it was locked couldn’t get in – walked back down and picked up this little ceramic bunny we had in the garden,” he said.

Late Thursday evening, Baker and his wife were unaware that anything was amiss. He was fast asleep at the time and she was watching TV when suddenly she heard water running.

“She woke me up and in a panicked way said, ‘Get the gun, there’s somebody upstairs,’” he said.

Baker quickly got dressed and loaded the gun.

“I got to the bottom of the stairs and as I start to turn around the stairs, he was coming down the stairs wrapped in a towel … about as surreal as it could get,” he said.

The suspect had helped himself to a shower.

Baker’s wife called 911, while he held the suspect at gunpoint.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using the ceramic bunny to knock out a piece of glass in the front door.

Though certainly frightening at the time, Baker now laughs about what happened, grateful it didn’t have a different outcome.

“He’s lucky because someone else could’ve shot him,” Baker said.

The suspect has been charged with burglary.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.
Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children
Vigil honors the life of 18-year-old Audrey Cheves killed in crash
Vigil honors life of 18-year-old Audrey Cheves killed in crash
The man was the only person in the suv and he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Man dies after his vehicle veered off the road in Marion County
Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
A candlelight vigil was held there Saturday night where his mother shared this video on the...
Vigil held for a man who has been missing since 2019

Latest News

Neighbors captured the aftermath of the frightening incident on cell phone video that shows...
Mother throws 2 young children out NYC window before jumping
The children's mother faces charges of attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
Mother charged after throwing baby, 2-year-old out apartment window
A Pekingese walks with its handler in the Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show,...
Top dog! Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster dog show
Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world
Horse Capital TV gets inside look on what it’s like to own Clydesdales
Residents continue discussions to protect historically Black neighborhoods with call to action
Residents continue discussions to protect historically Black neighborhoods with call to action