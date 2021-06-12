Early Father’s Day arts & crafts fair created to bring business to the town of Ocklawaha

OCKLAWAHA Fla. (WCJB) - Ed Martin and Laura Baker have been doing arts and crafts fairs once a month since December.

To bring more business to the town of Ocklawaha.

“The first time we did this we were in awe that we’ve done it, and we’re pretty much shocked and proud of ourselves and a lot of people are interested. It’s been going on since last December,” said Baker.

One artist started making artwork while she was home with her kids during the pandemic.

“Being out of work due to COVID and stuff last year I actually decided to put my talents to use elsewhere and create to stuff to kind of lift people’s spirits when it came to a lot of the bad stuff that was going on around us,” said Jennifer Gunwaldsen.

Bob Sudduth said he’s retired and started making artwork to put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s kind of a hobby of ours we love doing it to make people happy so you’ll come and look at the fish and they’ll smile and it’s just kind of a neat thing to meet people and talk with people.”

They also joined together to give back to the community.

“We’re having a backpack donation in July for August. A school drive for school supplies for the local schools here in the community,” said Martin and Baker.

If you missed the arts and crafts fair this month it will be back again in July to help collect school supplies.

