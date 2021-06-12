Formal injunction requested against Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A request for a formal injunction has been filed to prevent Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw from voting at school board meetings.

This comes after a cease and desist letter was sent yesterday.

The letter asked the board to not allow McGraw to vote on future matters, and for all of her prior votes to be thrown out.

By filing today’s injunction, attorney Jeff Childers on behalf of former school board candidate Khanh-Lien Banko and others, is asking for the judge to step in and block McGraw from casting any votes.

