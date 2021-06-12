A Gainesville man is arrested after threatening his family with a kitchen knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville man is in jail after threatening his family members with a kitchen knife during an argument.

60 year old Larry Hambright was arrested around 11 o’clock Friday night after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found him arguing with his nephew and his nephew’s wife to be. While the deputies were there, Hambright armed himself with a kitchen knife and pressed it into the side of his nephew’s finance’s neck.

Hambright is being charged with felony aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.