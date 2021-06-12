Advertisement

Hundreds line dance to raise funds for STEM campers

By Camille Syed
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over one hundred residents got on the dance floor at the BLSSD Future’s fourth annual “Teach Me to Dance” to benefit future scientists and engineers.

For a $20 dollar admission fee, residents can learn different line dances and all proceeds from today go to “I am STEM”, a camp run by Caring and Sharing Learning school based in East Gainesville.

BLSSD Future is a non profit organization that offers programs for youth to learn urban dance.

Founder Wanda Lloyd said their goal is $7,000 and they hoped to send more than 20 students to camp for free.

“We are out here dancing, the kids have already performed and my motivating factor overtime with Teach Me to Dance is to raise money for “I am STEM” at Caring and Sharing,” Lloyd said. “Our kids need all of us financially for sure because camp is not cheap. So to focus on science, technology, engineering and math, they need our finances.”

Kids could also answer science questions for a prize and paint bird houses.

For more information about BLSSD Future, visit their Facebook.

