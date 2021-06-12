Advertisement

Lincoln High’s last graduating class celebrates 50 year class reunion at the school

By Camron Lunn
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lincoln High School graduating class of 1970 celebrated their 50th class reunion among fellow alumni and current Lincoln Middle School staff and students.

The celebration of the history of what was the high school for black students in Gainesville during segregation started on Saturday with a walk along SE 11th Avenue. Graduates walked side by side wearing the red and white of their beloved terriers. Chants and songs rang out as the group was escorted back to the school by Lincoln Middle School cheerleaders.

When the group got to the school’s auditorium several alumni and family of alumni included the LMS principle and Gainesville City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker spoke to the joyous crowd.

Sul Marie Duncan, the president of LHS’s last graduating class spoke about the pride that her and the other attendees had about their alma mater.

“We’re proud Lincolnians. That as long as we live the legacy of Lincoln High School will live and it’s an awesome opportunity to know that these hallowed halls will be kept, the record will be kept.”

There are plans to build a wall that will have the names of each of the school’s attendees etched on it. The wall is planned to be built in front of the current site.

To donate to the project mail all checks and money orders to the Lincoln High School Alumni Association at P.O. Box 5915 Gainesville, Florida, 32627.

