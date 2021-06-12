Man dies after his vehicle veered off the road in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man died after veering off of a road early this morning.

The 47 year old driver drove off of 203 Avenue Road 3 miles north of Highway 36 in Marion County. The man was the only person in the suv and he was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is still on going.

