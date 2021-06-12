Advertisement

Third Annual North Florida All-Star Tournament washed out

Tournament rained out after two games
By Chris Pinson
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Third Annual North Florida All-Star Tournament, for outgoing high school seniors in baseball and softball, got off to a solid start, but was ultimately washed out by severe afternoon storms.

The event was held at Santa Fe High School, in Alachua, and featured players from all over the North Florida area.

The West All-Stars softball team featured 16 players from schools like Gainesville High, Santa Fe, Columbia, Union County, Bell and Bradford. The Hurricanes had the most represented with four.

The West All-Stars baseball team was comprised of 20 players from North Central Florida schools such as, Branford, Union County, Columbia County, Buchholz, Williston, Suwannee, Santa Fe, Newberry, and Hamilton County.

Williston had the most players on the baseball team with a total of five.

There were only two games that were able to be played due to severe thunderstorms that rolled in around 1 p.m. and stayed through most of the afternoon.

In baseball, West beat East 3-0. In softball, West also beat East 5-4.

In the second softball game of the day, East led West 3-0 after the 1st inning, but play was halted due to the impending storms, and the tournament was shortly canceled thereafter.

