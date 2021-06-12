Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.
Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children
Vigil honors the life of 18-year-old Audrey Cheves killed in crash
Vigil honors life of 18-year-old Audrey Cheves killed in crash
The man was the only person in the suv and he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Man dies after his vehicle veered off the road in Marion County
Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
A candlelight vigil was held there Saturday night where his mother shared this video on the...
Vigil held for a man who has been missing since 2019

Latest News

Neighbors captured the aftermath of the frightening incident on cell phone video that shows...
Mother throws 2 young children out NYC window before jumping
The children's mother faces charges of attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
Mother charged after throwing baby, 2-year-old out apartment window
A Pekingese walks with its handler in the Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show,...
Top dog! Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster dog show
Horse Capital TV: Inside the horse capital of the world
Horse Capital TV gets inside look on what it’s like to own Clydesdales
Residents continue discussions to protect historically Black neighborhoods with call to action
Residents continue discussions to protect historically Black neighborhoods with call to action