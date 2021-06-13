Gator Women’s Track and Field team place 7th at NCAA Outdoor Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Women’s Track and Field entered the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships hoping to bring home some hardware.

Talitha Diggs and Gabrielle Wilkinson headlined the Gators final day of competition by finishing in the top 3 of their respective events.

Diggs took second place in the 400 meters. She set a new personal best with a time of 50.74 seconds, which is also second fastest in Florida’s Outdoor record books.

Wilkinson came in third in the 800 meters, and also posted a personal best time of 2:01.20.

In the 4x400-meter team relay, Florida came in fourth.

Overall, the Women’s team finished in 7th place at the Championships.

Combined with the Men’s team’s 4th place finish, the two programs each earned top-10 finishes for the season.

