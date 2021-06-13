Advertisement

Marion County Veterans Council honors Flag Day

By Taylor Simpson
Updated: 6 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Glory represents freedom, dignity, and honor to remember those who have served and those serving now.

The Marion County Veterans Council hosted a Flag Day retirement program to share history, flag etiquette, and flag code.

Some are the American flag should not touch the ground, and it should not have anything printed on it.

They then held a formal retirement of the flag by burning it.

Colonel Gorham Black spoke about what the flag means to him.

“The flag was special to us because in our house the flag was on the same level as the word respect and we were taught to have respect for every swinging people on that installation wherever we were.”

Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 to commemorate the American flag being introduced by the Continental Congress back on that day in 1777.

And every anniversary since it has been celebrated.

