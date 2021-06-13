Advertisement

Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Tiny homes have been popping up across North Central Florida and now a tiny entertainment area is coming to Williston.

The Homestead Tiny House Company held a market along with two tiny homes for people to tour on Saturday and Sunday to promote their new tiny town.

After buying the former Winn Dixie they decided to turn it into a tiny environment.

With entertainment, lodging, restaurants, and retail stores everything will all be small.

There will also be a market, a concert hall and you guessed it, tiny homes for guests to stay in.

Matt Crandell the CEO of Homestead Tiny House said he wants this to be a staple in Williston.

“Just kind of building up a real event space somewhere where people from all around the southeast would be able to come and see what tiny looks like tiny homes look like and have a good time.”

Crandell said they’ll be opening the area bit by bit and it should be completed in three years.

An open-air market will open in around six months and then shortly after they’ll be opening a coffee shop.

