Ocala CEP details how Marion County is handling rapid expansion

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Job growth in Ocala and across Marion County is booming, even in law enforcement.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber & Economic Partnership tell us how they are working to manage this big boom along with the Ocala Police Department.

The Ocala Metro is projected to surpass 400,000 residents by 2024. In preparation for this unprecedented growth, the Ocala Police Department and North Central Florida Media Group are working together to recruit officers to the Ocala PD.

Through strategic digital marketing, the North Central Florida Media Group team is able to identify qualified potential police officers outside of our area.

