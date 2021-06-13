Ocala CEP details how Marion County is handling rapid expansion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Job growth in Ocala and across Marion County is booming, even in law enforcement.

Our friends at the Ocala Chamber & Economic Partnership tell us how they are working to manage this big boom along with the Ocala Police Department.

The Ocala Metro is projected to surpass 400,000 residents by 2024. In preparation for this unprecedented growth, the Ocala Police Department and North Central Florida Media Group are working together to recruit officers to the Ocala PD.

Through strategic digital marketing, the North Central Florida Media Group team is able to identify qualified potential police officers outside of our area.

