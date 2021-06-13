Advertisement

Premiere Girls Fastpitch softball tournament wraps up in Newberry

More than 60 teams from across the country competed in Newberry
By Chris Pinson
Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final day of the Premier Girls Fastpitch “Show me the Money” Tournament finished up Sunday, in Newberry.

More than 60 club teams from across the country took part in a camp, and competed over three days in a fast-paced, double-elimination tournament.

The clubs were drawn to North Central Florida for the possibility of winning a $10,000 grand prize, along with being able to showcase players’ talents in front of collegiate scouts from every level.

There were three divisions teams could compete in: 14U, 16U, and 18U.

Each division winner would receive a winner’s check for $10,000 to spend on team expenses - travel, food, equipment, etc.

Among those in attendance were collegiate scouts and coaches. Every level of collegiate athletics was represented - N.A.I.A., Division I, II, and III. Florida Softball Head Coach was spotted in attendance, too.

State Director, Bill Hoopes, believes these events are the best way for softball players of all ages to be discovered and help them succeed in the future.

“We’ve had schools from every division represented here because our girls are gonna play at all different levels,” said P.G.F. State Director Bill Hoopes. “So, that’s what we’re trying to provide is an environment where our girls can find success at all levels.”

This was the third straight P.G.F. showcase held in Newberry in just under a month.

