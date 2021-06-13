Residents learn to be ‘axe-perts’ at The Hatchetbury for Axe Throwing Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hatchetbury celebrated their first Axe Throwing Day since they opened last summer.

In the spirit of the international holiday, two people could aim at bullseyes for the price of one.

Co-owner Suzanne Gilbert said reservations were filled today for stress relieving fun.

“I think we’ve got a lot of first timers here which is great and most first timers do end up hitting the board and a lot of the time the bullseye by the time they’re done,” Gilbert said. “So, it’s a great interactive stress free family, friends, we had a bachelorette party last night, birthday party. It’s just for any celebration.”

David Lawson and his family came out to celebrate the end of the school year and the start of summer.

“We like to support the businesses that give back to our community and she’s definitely a great part of our community and plus we just like this place, it’s very tastefully done and it’s centrally located and it’s going to be a huge part of our Gainesville community,” Lawson said. “It just needs to grow a little bit more, so we’re hoping we can help it.”

The Hatchetbury will be hosting a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald house filled with axe throwing and live music Wednesday, June 16.

All proceeds go to families at the Ronald McDonald house.

