Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.

The two women were driving on SR-26 near Swan Lake Drive in Melrose when an SUV attempted to pass them in a no passing zone.

A woman and two children were in the passing vehicle when it struck the front of the victims’ car.

The SUV stopped near the area of the initial crash, and the car ended up on the side of the road.

RELATED STORY: Man dies after his vehicle veered off the road in Marion County

Both women in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV has serious injuries, and the children in the SUV have serious and minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.