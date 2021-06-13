Vendors and residents from around Florida come out to Gainesville Exotic Bird Expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Precocious parakeets and mocking macaw calls filled the halls of the Wyndham Gardens in Gainesville during Sunday’s Gainesville Exotic Bird Expo.

The event was hosted by the St. Augustine Bird Expo. Vendors from around the state showed off their beautiful birds as hundreds from around the area came out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Not only were their pets to buy but also toys, cages and cage accessories for the animals to perch on.

Franky Broyld, a part-owner of Pretty Bird Nest which is based in Orlando, said that exotic pets are just like any typical furry friend.

“Every animal clicks with someone and the good thing is that we let you hold the animal and we let you play with them to see if you click with them,” said Broyld.

There will be another expo this year at the same location on Sept. 19.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.