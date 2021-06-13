Advertisement

Vendors and residents from around Florida come out to Gainesville Exotic Bird Expo

By Camron Lunn
Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Precocious parakeets and mocking macaw calls filled the halls of the Wyndham Gardens in Gainesville during Sunday’s Gainesville Exotic Bird Expo.

The event was hosted by the St. Augustine Bird Expo. Vendors from around the state showed off their beautiful birds as hundreds from around the area came out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Not only were their pets to buy but also toys, cages and cage accessories for the animals to perch on.

Franky Broyld, a part-owner of Pretty Bird Nest which is based in Orlando, said that exotic pets are just like any typical furry friend.

“Every animal clicks with someone and the good thing is that we let you hold the animal and we let you play with them to see if you click with them,” said Broyld.

There will be another expo this year at the same location on Sept. 19.

