Vigil held for a man who has been missing since 2019

By WCJB Staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil was held in Dixie County for a man who has been missing since 2019.

40 year old Benny Battle Jr was last seen at his home in Old Town on December 10, 2019. A candlelight vigil was held there Saturday night where his mother shared this video on the screen here.

Battle’s mother is asking for anyone with information on the disappearance to contact the family, FDLE, or the Dixie County Sheriff’s Department.

