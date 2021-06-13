Vigil held for a man who has been missing since 2019

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil was held in Dixie County for a man who has been missing since 2019.

40 year old Benny Battle Jr was last seen at his home in Old Town on December 10, 2019. A candlelight vigil was held there Saturday night where his mother shared this video on the screen here.

Battle’s mother is asking for anyone with information on the disappearance to contact the family, FDLE, or the Dixie County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.