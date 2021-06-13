Vigil honors life of 18-year-old Audrey Cheves killed in crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community mourned together as family and friends of Gainesville High School student Audrey Cheves, 18, remembered her life at a vigil near the intersection where she was killed one week ago.

“Next Friday she was supposed to graduate from school,” Audrey’s great aunt Denise Mason said.

Audrey was known by many for her love of color guard.

“She loved that,” Mason said. “She was so good at it. So good at it.”

Related story: “She was looking so forward to everything,”: Friends of the Cheves family asking for prayers and support

Her life was taken too soon in a car accident near the intersections of 13th St and 39th Ave, that still leaves her mother in intensive care but her happy spirit lives on in loved ones

Her uncle Justin Brown said she was a bright light to many and kept a smile on her face.

“Her complaining was happy,” Brown said. “Even coming into work she just kind of came in and lit up the room, had good things to say, and was happy.”

In the 18 years that Audrey was alive, family members said she had a great impact on many and it showed through the almost one hundred residents that came to the vigil in her honor.

“She never really let things get her down for long periods of time,” Brown said. “I mean she had her struggles like anyone else.”

Relatives said Audrey’s mother has been in and out of consciousness and is still recovering.

Although Audrey is no longer here, she will never be forgotten.

“We love you Audrey Cheves. you’ll always be forever in our hearts,” Mason said.

Another vigil was held at Gainesville High School in Audrey’s memory.

To donate to a GoFundme in support of the Cheves family, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.