7-year-old in Union County starts lemonade stand

UNION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A girl in Union County is keeping her neighbors cool this summer and making some money along the way.

Seven-year-old Peyton started a pink lemonade stand. Her mother says she wanted to make money this summer and thought the best way to do that was with a lemonade.

Her community is showing their support of the young entrepreneur. Two Union County sheriff’s deputies even stopped by to get a drink.

