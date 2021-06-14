Advertisement

80K pennies for child support: Dad’s act of spite inspires kindness around world

By WTVR staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, CO., Va. (WTVR) - What started as an act of spite has triggered a domino effect of kindness.

“He pulled in front of our house, like turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies,” said Avery Sanford, 18, the man’s daughter.

Her dad made his final child support payment in the form of 80,000 pennies dumped on their lawn. Donations have poured in from across the world to a Henrico nonprofit, thanks to the reaction of Sanford and her mother, Raven Sickal.

They took the money and donated every penny to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse center.

“Next thing we know it’s on CNN,” said Mary Maupai of Safe Harbor.

From there, Maupai said their online donations “just blew up.”

“And we’ve gotten over $47,000 worth of donations from locally, nationally, internationally as far as England and beyond,” she said.

Maupai, the group’s development director, says the outpouring of support is like nothing she has ever seen.

“People from all around the world are uplifting this young person and saying, ‘You know what this is? This is amazing what you’ve done,’” she said.

She says the money comes as the nonprofit is seeing an uptick in demand and a reduction in government funds.

“The timing of this could not be better,” Maupai said. “And we are just beyond grateful.”

Sanford and her mother also said they have felt the impact of the generous gestures.

“When I read about the donations I sobbed,” Sickal said in a statement. “It made both of us very emotional. This reach has been amazing, and the thoughtfulness and kind gestures have been beyond anything we expected. We just wanted to turn this around, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Copyright 2021 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.
Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children
Two men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Two Levy County men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Child injured at Keystone Heights high school.
Child electrocuted at Keystone Heights High School
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
Commissioner Harvey Ward's proposal would have a new subcommittee of the Police Advisory...
Gainesville Commissioners move forward on plans for community input on new developments
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
TD 2 Upgraded to Tropical Storm Bill
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina