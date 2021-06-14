Advertisement

ACPS free summer meal program beginning June 21st

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Beginning June 21st, any child 0-18 years old can receive free breakfast and lunch at 1 of 93 locations in Alachua County through the Free Summer Meals Program. The ACPS food and Nutrition Services will be offering multiple pick-up options for families.

If your child is not at the designated pick-up, families will be asked to provide the child’s name, date of birth, and some form of ID. All information will remain confidential.

The department’s food truck will be visiting 3 different neighborhoods which include Hidden Oaks, Majestic Oaks, and the SWAG Resource Center.

For more details on free meal sites, serving dates and times, families can visit the Food & Nutrition Services website at www.yourchoicefresh.com or call (352) 955-7539.

