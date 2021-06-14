Child electrocuted at Keystone Heights High School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - New details have been released in the case of a child who suffered traumatic injuries on the campus of Keystone Heights High School on Friday.

School district officials now say the child was electrocuted after playing by a light pole at the baseball field.

He reportedly removed a covering over electrical wires and was shocked.

At this time, the condition of the child is unknown.

