Critics worry of ‘what may follow’ after Florida bans critical race theory from schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Chancellor of K-12 public schools Jacob Oliva says the board of education decided to ban critical race theory (CRT) because it presents ideology as fact.

“it makes judgments or assumptions about people, falling into almost two different categories: that you’re either an oppressor or that you’ve been oppressed based on your ethnicity,” Oliva said, “and those experiences may not fall true for every single person.”

Dr. Jonathan Cox, an assistant professor of sociology at UCF says Florida officials have a distorted understanding of CRT.

“It’s not about things being inherent or people belonging to inherent groups that you are just inherently oppressed or inherently an oppressor,” Cox said, “It’s more about socially and historically speaking what groups have held power and how has that power helped kind of shape and mold our social world.”

And critics of the new rule worry the K-12 ban could just be the beginning.

TRENDING STORY: Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston

“At what point is that then going to jump to going beyond k-12, because education moves beyond that too,” Cox said.

Oliva says the rule change will give teachers more clarity not only on how to discuss american history, but a myriad of other topics as well.

“Because teachers need to know for their own protection what the standards say and do and what are those expectations that we should be implementing in our classrooms,” Oliva said.

The chancellor points out topics including slavery, the civil war and the civil rights movement will still be taught in florida schools just as they have for decades.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.