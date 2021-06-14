Gainesville Health and Fitness: Boxing Fundamentals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Boxing is called the “Sweet Science” but don’t let that nickname intimidate you.

Learning the fundamentals does not have to be complicated.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness give us some tips.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.