A Gainesville man is behind bars after attempting to repeatedly stab a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after trying to stab a woman.

According to police, Clifford Monegan got into an intense argument with a woman he knew at 914 Southwest 8th Avenue.

The argument was so intense the victims sister heard the argument inside the home.

When she ran out to pull her sister away, Monegan pulled a knife and tried stabbing the woman he was arguing with repeatedly.

Monegan was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

The 59-year-old is being held on a $300,000 bond.

