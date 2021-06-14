Gators golfer Addie Baggarly reflects on momentous season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The year of Covid didn’t bring many bright spots, but Gators Women’s golfer, Addie Baggarly, will remember the strange year as one of the highlights of her competitive career.

Despite rehabing from injury this past spring, Baggarly checked off a personal goal by competing in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur, in Augusta, Georgia. She and teammate Annabell Fuller, were among 82 players, 64 of them collegiate, to have the honor of competing in the distinguished tournament.

Baggarly participated in both aggregate qualifying rounds, but failed to advance to the final days of play. Despite missing the cut for the championship rounds, she didn’t let her confidence slip. She focused her energy on the remaining Southeastern Conference matches and the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier.

Turns out, Baggarly missed qualifying for the U.S. Open by a single shot. But because she was so close, she became the first alternate, which improved her chances of getting in the tournament if another qualifying player had to drop out.

“Few weeks later I was actually on vacation with my roommate,” said Gators Women’s golfer, Addie Baggarly. “And I got the email that I got in, and I was like I gotta go!”

“We ended up leaving, then a week later I was on a flight to San Francisco and played in my first Major Championship. It was a great learning experience.”

Even though Baggarly missed the cut for the U.S. Women’s Open, she said she was able to draw from her experience at the A.N.W.A. to help her battle one of the most challenging courses she’s ever stepped foot on.

“The level of stress was very similar...[At] Augusta, I felt like there was a lot of internal and external pressure, especially coming after surgery. And then the excitement of playing in my first Major Championship at the U.S. Open, those were very similar feelings to me, inside, so to me the only way to get through that was just playing through it.”

As for her future, the senior said she wants to make a career out of golf. But hasn’t committed to trying to go pro.

“We’ll cross that bridge when it comes,” said Baggarly. “We’ll see. I’ve got a lot of time. I’m only 21.”

