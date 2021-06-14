Growing business trend expands in Ocala’s metro

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - While many people have gone back to their traditional offices, others have decided to continue working remotely, but they aren’t doing it at home.

It’s a growing business trend for the self-employed and entrepreneurs.

At the Workspace Collective in Ocala, business owners, freelancers, artists and so many others collide.

“Anyone in really any type of industry that’s looking to have a place where they can plug in, work, be more productive, get more done, and have a fun environment where they can hopefully succeed, Co-owner of Workspace Collective Adam Ramsay said.

With their wives, Adam Ramsay and Zachary Cox run this co-working office.

They have almost everything you could ask for in this digital world of ours. From a Zoom call room to a YouTube and podcast studio.

“In this room you will be able to run video podcasts, interview style podcasts, one on one with the camera, we’ll have a green screen over here,” Cox said showing us the studio.

The idea was thought up about four years ago Cox said during a round of golf.

The pandemic created a roughly 20 percent drop in membership, but Stacey Ansley has stayed with them since their launch in 2019.

“I do have clients who are part of Workspace Collective specifically because of building authentic relationships with them over time and them seeing the services and success of my other clients. It’s been nothing but positive,” Ansley said.

And since April, the owners said it’s been non-stop with people wanting to transition from their ‘work from home’ set up.

“There’s a lot of other factors, the dishes are in the sink, you’re kids are running around. That’s the feedback we started to get from our members, just hey I’m way more productive, I saved to hours not commuting, I’m able to do more than I could at home…when you come here, you kind of get your workout in and you get your work done and hopefully you leave feeling a lot better because you’ve accomplished more just like a gym would,” Ramsay added.

A gym to flex creative, innovative, and productive muscles.

