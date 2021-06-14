Advertisement

Growing business trend expands in Ocala’s metro

By Julia Laude
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - While many people have gone back to their traditional offices, others have decided to continue working remotely, but they aren’t doing it at home.

It’s a growing business trend for the self-employed and entrepreneurs.

At the Workspace Collective in Ocala, business owners, freelancers, artists and so many others collide.

“Anyone in really any type of industry that’s looking to have a place where they can plug in, work, be more productive, get more done, and have a fun environment where they can hopefully succeed, Co-owner of Workspace Collective Adam Ramsay said.

With their wives, Adam Ramsay and Zachary Cox run this co-working office.

They have almost everything you could ask for in this digital world of ours. From a Zoom call room to a YouTube and podcast studio.

“In this room you will be able to run video podcasts, interview style podcasts, one on one with the camera, we’ll have a green screen over here,” Cox said showing us the studio.

The idea was thought up about four years ago Cox said during a round of golf.

The pandemic created a roughly 20 percent drop in membership, but Stacey Ansley has stayed with them since their launch in 2019.

“I do have clients who are part of Workspace Collective specifically because of building authentic relationships with them over time and them seeing the services and success of my other clients. It’s been nothing but positive,” Ansley said.

And since April, the owners said it’s been non-stop with people wanting to transition from their ‘work from home’ set up.

“There’s a lot of other factors, the dishes are in the sink, you’re kids are running around. That’s the feedback we started to get from our members, just hey I’m way more productive, I saved to hours not commuting, I’m able to do more than I could at home…when you come here, you kind of get your workout in and you get your work done and hopefully you leave feeling a lot better because you’ve accomplished more just like a gym would,” Ramsay added.

A gym to flex creative, innovative, and productive muscles.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.
Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children
Two men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Two Levy County men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Child injured at Keystone Heights high school.
Child electrocuted at Keystone Heights High School
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
Commissioner Harvey Ward's proposal would have a new subcommittee of the Police Advisory...
Gainesville Commissioners move forward on plans for community input on new developments
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
TD 2 Upgraded to Tropical Storm Bill
Critical race theory banned
Critics worry of ‘what may follow’ after Florida bans critical race theory from schools