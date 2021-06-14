Horse Capital TV gets inside look on what it’s like to own Clydesdales

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Clydesdales are one of the largest and most majestic breeds of horses. Our friends at Horse Capital TV spoke with a pair of owners of these gentle giants.

Karen Cobbs of Grandview Clydesdales says that though owning Clydesdales is a lot of work, she takes pride in educating others about the majestic breed.

Cobbs believes once people get close and personal with the horses, they realize how gentle and loving they are.

