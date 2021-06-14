Advertisement

Horse Capital TV gets inside look on what it’s like to own Clydesdales

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Clydesdales are one of the largest and most majestic breeds of horses. Our friends at Horse Capital TV spoke with a pair of owners of these gentle giants.

Karen Cobbs of Grandview Clydesdales says that though owning Clydesdales is a lot of work, she takes pride in educating others about the majestic breed.

Cobbs believes once people get close and personal with the horses, they realize how gentle and loving they are.

