“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is asking for better oversight from law enforcement in Columbia County after he says Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were unprofessional and excessive force was used during a detainment on Thursday.

On Jun. 10., 40-year old Sylvester Warren was being pulled over for rolling through a stop on what he says was a roadway that he could not see past. Once the arresting deputy signaled for Warren to pull over, he turned on his caution lights and slowly began to drive toward a family property where he felt safer. He also called 911 to better communicate with law enforcement about what he was doing.

Warren is heard saying on the 911 recording, “I am pulling over I just want to go somewhere in close proximity where people know me. Yeah, I’m pulling over, I’ve got somebody coming to film. Can you stay on the phone with me?”

Once he arrived at the lot, Warren says his car door was opened by Deputy Furst, per his request and he was then put in handcuffs by another deputy, Mitch Kernan.

In a copy of the Citizen’s Complaint Form given to us by Warren that he submitted to CCSO on Jun. 11. Warren writes that Deputy Kernan “showed up to the scene like Rambo” and he later went on to say “he was very unprofessional and rude with a smirk on his face.”

“Her and I are standing face to face chatting for a second then out of nowhere an officer flies up jumps out of his car out of nowhere and puts my arm behind my back and cuffs me and I’m like dude what are you doing? I just don’t understand why be treated like that unless it’s true what I feel as an activist that they are trying to silence me and they are targeting me,” said Warren on Monday.

Warren also held a press conference at the site of his detainment on the date that he wrote the complaint. Warren discussed what he wants to see from policing leadership in his county and city.

“Here’s what I would like to see happen, not only with the sheriff but with the chief or any head law enforcement. Look, if your officer is wrong, right we’re trying to build trust, that’s the issue is the lack of trust between the black community and law enforcement. Call a spade a spade, water is wet, the sky is blue my officer was wrong, we are going to get he or she more training. We apologize he or she was wrong.”

CCSO stated that “they are reviewing the complaint made by Mr. Warren and that they will comment on it after they complete it.”

